Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks edge higher

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are edging higher in midday trading on Wall Street.

Technology and communications companies are posting some of the biggest gains. Autodesk rose 4.2% and Comcast rose 1.9%.

Deere slumped 5.3% and Dell lost 3.2%. Both issued weak forecasts.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.76%.

U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving.

ECONOMY-GDP

US economy grew at a moderate 2.1% annual rate last quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a moderate 2.1% rate over the summer, slightly faster than first estimated. But many economists say they think growth is slowing sharply in the current quarter.

The Commerce Department says the July-September growth rate in the gross domestic product, the economy’s total output of goods and services slightly exceeded its initial estimate of a 1.9% rate.

The economy had begun the year with a sizzling 3.1% GDP rate. Many economists have estimated that GDP growth is weakening in the current quarter to as slow as a sub-1% annual rate, largely because the U.S.-China trade war has led businesses to cut investment and inventories.

Still, the holiday shopping season is expected to be relatively healthy given solid job growth and consumer spending.

CONSUMER SPENDING

US consumer spending up 0.3% in October with incomes flat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans increased their spending in October at the fastest rate in three months even though income grew at its weakest pace in 13 months.

The Commerce Department says consumer spending rose 0.3% last month, the best showing since a 0.5% rise in July. Incomes were essentially unchanged in October, the worst such reading since a similar flat reading in September 2018.

An inflation gauge tied to spending edged up a modest 0.2% and is just 1.3% higher over the past 12 months, well below the Federal Reserve’s 2% target level for inflation.

The October spending increase adds to evidence that consumers will likely do their part this quarter to offset a drag from businesses cutting back on investment plans because of the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.

DURABLE GOODS

US durable goods orders rebound in October, rising 0.6%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rebounded last month on a surge in demand for military aircraft.

The Commerce Department says orders for durable goods — which are meant to last at least three years — rose 0.6% in October after dropping 1.4% in September. Orders for military aircraft soared 18.1%. Excluding defense, durable goods orders blipped up 0.1%.

The numbers reflected a strike at General Motors, settled in late October. Orders for cars and auto parts fell 1.9% in October and 2.9% in September.

American manufacturing has been hurt by a trade war with China and a slowing global economy. Overall October orders were better than economists had expected.

In addition, a closely watched category that tracks business investment rose 1.2% last month after dropping in September.

MORTGAGE RATES

US mortgage rates edge up slightly, 30-year at 3.68%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. mortgage rates have crept slightly higher this week.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on a fixed 30-year mortgage ticked up to 3.68% from 3.66% last week. The average 15-year mortgage is unchanged at 3.15%.

Borrowing costs have fallen sharply in the past year, helping lift home sales and construction. The 30-year rate was 4.8% at the same time last year, while the 15-year rate was 4.25%. Sales of existing homes increased 4.6% in October compared with a year ago, while new home sales have soared by more than 30%.

PENDING HOME SALES

Pending US home sales fell 1.7% in October amid short supply

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans signed fewer contracts to purchase homes in October, as would-be buyers struggled to find available properties.

The National Association of Realtors says its pending home sales index, which measures the number of purchase contracts signed, fell 1.7% last month. The signed contracts become final purchases 1-2 months later.

Still, declining mortgage rates over time have lifted home sales. The index is up 4.4% from a year ago.

Mortgage rates have fallen sharply in the past year, partly because the Federal Reserve has lowered its benchmark short-term interest rate. That has partially offset steady increases in average home prices across the nation.

But Americans who want to buy a home have few choices. The number of available houses fell to 1.8 million in October, a record low for that month.

FLAVORED TOBACCO BAN

Massachusetts is first state to ban tobacco, vape flavors

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts has become the first state to ban the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products, including menthol cigarettes.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill Wednesday that outlaws the sale of flavored vaping products immediately and of menthol cigarettes starting June 1, 2020.

Anti-smoking groups hailed the ban, which was passed in response to recent deaths linked to e-cigarettes and attempts to reduce their appeal to young people.

The New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association, which had opposed the legislation, said in a statement the ban will disproportionately affect communities of color and cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue.

Some states have temporarily banned or restricted flavored tobacco or vaping products to different degrees, but Massachusetts is the first state with a permanent ban in place, anti-smoking groups say. Especially notable is its ban on menthol, which is among the most popular flavors and has often been exempted from bans.

FIAT CHRYSLER-VAN RECALL

Fiat Chrysler recall: Ram van fans can overheat, cause fires

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 110,000 vans in North America because cooling fan motors can overheat and cause fires.

The recall covers certain Ram ProMaster vans with air conditioning from 2015 through 2018.

FCA says in documents filed with U.S. regulators that fans can seize, and a circuit breaker may not stop them from overheating. That could cause fires.

FCA found 21 smoke or flame complaints with the government plus 13 reports from dealers. It also has over 4,000 warranty claims. The first fire complaints came from the U.S. Postal Service in July. FCA says it doesn’t know of any injuries.

Fiat Chrysler is finalizing repairs. Owners who see check engine or engine temperature warning lights should shut off engines and contact dealers. Owners will be notified in January.

EMPTY STORES DECORATED

Empty stores along NYC’s 5th Avenue dressed for holidays

NEW YORK (AP) — Some vacant stores along New York City’s luxury shopping corridor will be dressed for Christmas as if retailers like Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren had never left.

The Wall Street Journal reports that a merchants’ association has installed nostalgic holiday window displays in four vacant stores along Fifth Avenue in midtown Manhattan.

Jerome Barth of the Fifth Avenue Association says the group wants shoppers strolling between Central Park and Rockefeller Center to see an uninterrupted stretch of holiday cheer.

Tourists crowd the avenue every holiday season to see the elaborate decorations at stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Cartier.

But New York City has seen an increase in vacant storefronts in recent years.

