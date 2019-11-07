^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks mixed after US indexes hit pause

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed today after a meandering day of trading in the U.S. left stock indexes close to their record highs.

The Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.1%. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 edged 0.1% higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sank 0.4% and South Korea’s Kospi was flat.

Advertisement

Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 advanced 1.0%, making it the best performer across regional markets. India’s Sensex gained 0.2%. Benchmarks in New Zealand and Singapore advanced while Taiwan declined.

Yesterday on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average less than 0.1% to 27,492.56, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.3% to 8,410.63. After sinking 0.3%, the S&P 500 erased its loss within about two hours. The index closed 2.16 points, or 0.1% higher, at 3,076.78. It’s within two points of its record.

^SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE-FATALITY

New NTSB report in fatal crash involving self-driving car

PHOENIX (AP) — A new federal report into last year’s fatal crash involving a self-driving car in suburban Phoenix says the Uber vehicle couldn’t anticipate the actions of jaywalkers.

The National Transportation Safety Board report also says the SUV wasn’t designed to slam on the brakes to reduce the severity of an unavoidable accident.

A 49-year-old woman was killed in the March 2018 crash while pushing a bicycle across a dark Tempe street.

It was the first fatality in the country involving a self-driving vehicle.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office hasn’t decided whether to file charges against the driver.

According to the Arizona Republic, the NTSB released more than 400 pages of documents this week ahead of a Nov. 19 meeting during which the board will discuss the probable cause of the crash.

^JAPAN-EARNS-TOYOTA

Toyota reports profit growth on healthy global sales

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s top automaker Toyota has seen a 1% rise in July-September profit as vehicle sales grew around the world.

Toyota Motor Corp. reported Thursday a profit of 592 billion yen ($5.4 billion) for the second fiscal quarter, up from 585 billion yen last year.

Toyota, which makes the Prius hybrid, Corolla subcompact and Lexus luxury models, stuck to its net profit forecast for the fiscal year through March 2020, at 2.15 trillion yen ($20 billion).

That would be an improvement over the 1.88 trillion yen earned in the year ended in March.

Vehicle sales for the latest quarter grew not only in Japan but also overseas, including the U.S., the rest of Asia and Europe.

Quarterly sales rose 4% to 7.6 trillion yen ($70 billion), compared to the previous year.

^US-HP-XEROX

HP says it has received a ‘proposal’ from Xerox

NEW YORK (AP) — Computer and printer maker HP Inc. says it has received a “proposal” from copier maker Xerox and has had conversations “from time to time” with the company about a potential business combination.

HP said Wednesday that it received the proposal on Tuesday but did not provide details.

HP says it will do what is in the best interests of its shareholders.

Both companies have faced difficulties as the demand for has dropped for printed documents and ink. They have both been trying to cut costs to boost results.

Xerox did not immediately reply to questions. HP says it has received a ‘proposal’ from Xerox

^ELECTION 2019-AMAZON SPENDING

Amazon’s spending in Seattle Council races doesn’t deliver

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon poured $1.5 million in an effort to overhaul Seattle’s City Council this year. It didn’t deliver.

Though many votes remain to be counted, early returns suggest the online retail giant and other business interests will have fewer obvious allies on the nine-member Council than at any time in recent memory.

In Amazon’s liberal hometown, that could mean officials who are more willing to tax companies to address the city’s homelessness crisis and transportation problems.

It also could mean a Council that’s ready to rein in corporate spending in city elections.

^MALAYSIA-US-APEC

Malaysia rejects US plan to host APEC in January

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia has rejected a U.S. plan to host an Asia-Pacific trade summit in January, after Chile scrapped the December meeting over violent anti-government protests.

Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah didn’t give any reason but Malaysia is next year’s host for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Saifuddin says that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had sought his views on Malaysia’s position to a possible APEC meeting in the U.S. in January during a recent regional summit in Bangkok.

He says he told the U.S. that “we do not think this is a good idea.”

He says President Donald Trump had also sent an invitation to Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad but that he wasn’t privy to it.

^IMMIGRATION-FOOD PLANT RAIDS

House to hold hearing on Mississippi chicken plant raids

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Three months after immigration agents arrested 680 Latino workers in a massive workplace sting at seven Mississippi chicken processing plants, a congressional committee plans a hearing into the raids and their effects.

The U.S. House Homeland Security Committee, led by Mississippi Democrat Bennie Thompson, will hold the hearing Thursday in Jackson.

Thompson says he still wants answers as to why U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement launched the raids without making sure children wouldn’t be left without parents, even temporarily. Thompson says dozens of children went home without parents that day, although many parents were among the more than 300 people who were released within 24 hours following their initial arrest.

Hundreds of people remain in custody, with dozens facing federal criminal charges. Many are already pleading guilty.

^BUFFALO WILD WINGS-RACISM

Buffalo Wild Wings CEO meets to discuss racial incident

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The president of Buffalo Wild Wings met with officials of a Chicago suburb where customers of a restaurant were asked to move to different tables because a patron didn’t want to be seated near black people.

Company president Lyle Tick met Tuesday with Naperville officials, customers and restaurant workers to learn from the incident. In a statement Wednesday, the company also said “leadership does not condone in any way what happened” at the restaurant.

An Attorney representing customers who say they were asked in October to move because of their skin color, says a lawsuit won’t be necessary if Buffalo Wild Wings changes the way it hires and trains employees.

The company says in their statement Wednesday that the families brought up several “great” recommendations and requests which the company can positively address.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.