^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares decline on renewed China-US trade worries

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares declined in Asia today as investors watched for the latest developments in the China-U.S. trade war saga.

Hong Kong led the retreat, with the Hang Seng falling 2.7%. The Shanghai Composite index declined 1.6%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 index lost 0.3%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.6% while the Sensex in India lost 0.4%.

Advertisement

Taiwan’s benchmark dropped 1.3% and shares were lower in Southeast Asia.

Hopes for a breakthrough in the trade standoff between Beijing and Washington were shaken when President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed a Chinese official’s assertion that the U.S. side had agreed to roll back some tariffs on Chinese goods that it has imposed in the conflict over trade and technology policies.

On Wall Street Friday, shares ended with healthy gains, though stocks wobbled between small gains and losses amid the conflicting signals about the trade talks.

In the end, the S&P 500 rallied in the last hour of trading, closing at a record 3,093.08, up 0.3%. That was the fifth straight week of gains for the index, which matches its longest winning streak in the last two years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up less than 0.1%, to 27,681.24, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.5% to 8,475.31.

^OBIT-KAISER PERMANENTE CEO

Kaiser Permanente CEO Tyson dies unexpectedly at 60

UNDATED (AP) _ Health care provider Kaiser Permanente says its chairman and CEO, Bernard Tyson, has died unexpectedly at the age of 60.

No other details were provided in the company’s announcement, which said that Tyson died in his sleep early Sunday.

The board of directors has named Executive Vice President Gregory Adams as interim chairman and CEO.

Executive Committee Chair Edward Pei says Tyson was “an exceptional colleague, a passionate leader and an honorable man.”

^GAS PRICES

Average US price of gas remains steady at $2.69 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has remained steady over the past two weeks. The price per gallon rose.30 cents to $2.69.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday there may be a price drop soon as maintenance at refineries continues and consumers cut back demand this time of year.

The average U.S. price of mid-grade gasoline is $3 per gallon and premium is $3.24.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $4.09 per gallon in San Francisco.

The lowest average is $2.08 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel is $3.08, down 2 cents since October 25.

^CHINA-SINGLES DAY

Chinese e-commerce giants report booming Singles Day sales

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba says merchants on its platforms sold $12 billion worth of goods in the first hour of Singles Day, a marketing event that has grown into the world’s biggest online shopping day.

Alibaba and rival JD.com reported a total of nearly $50 billion in sales by midmorning today.

The so-called 11/11 event began as a joke holiday in the 1990s as an alternative to Valentine’s Day for people without romantic partners and was adopted by Alibaba a decade ago as a marketing tool.

Competitors including JD.com, Pinduoduo and Suning have joined in, offering discounts and special offers.

Alibaba said sales by merchants on its platforms reached $25.8 billion by midmorning. JD.com said its orders totaled $23.8 billion by 9 a.m.

^MALAYSIA-CORRUPTION

Judge orders Najib to enter defense in 1MDB case

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian judge has ordered former Prime Minister Najib Razak to enter a defense in his first corruption trial linked to the massive looting at the 1MDB state investment fund.

The High Court judge said today that the prosecution had established its case on charges of abuse of power, breach of trust and money laundering.

Najib said he would testify in his defense.

The trial involves seven graft charges related to 42 million ringgit ($10.1 million) that allegedly went into Najib’s bank accounts from a former unit of the 1MDB fund.

Najib is charged in four other cases in the scandal that led to his shocking election ouster last year. His wife, several officials from his government, and the U.S. bank Goldman Sachs face charges.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.