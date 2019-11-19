FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mixed amid caution on US-China trade talks

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed today as investors stay cautious over prospects for an agreement in trade talks between the United States and China.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.5%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.7% and South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.3%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.2%, while the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.5%.

Yesterday on Wall Street, all three major indexes edged above the all-time highs they set on Friday. The S&P 500 rose 1.57 points, or 0.1%, to 3,122.03. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1% to 28,036.22, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.1% to 8,549.94.

Small-company stocks fell. The Russell 2000 index gave up 0.3% to 1,592.34.

CHINESE ESPIONAGE-AMERICAN UNIVERSITIES

US failing to stop China from stealing research, report says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government has failed to stop China from stealing intellectual property from American universities and lacks a comprehensive strategy for dealing with the problem.

That’s according to a congressional report released Monday that faults multiple government agencies for not being more proactive about the threat of Chinese economic and industrial espionage.

It says the problem is especially urgent because billions of dollars in taxpayer-funded research have “contributed to China’s global rise over the last 20 years” and to its goal of being a world leader in science and technology.

The report recommends that agencies that distribute research grants should not fund participants of foreign talent recruitment programs absent full disclosure in the terms and conditions of membership.

The report was released by the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

JUUL-CALIFORNIA-LAWSUIT

California sues e-cigarette maker Juul over ads, youth sales

WASHINGTON (AP) — California has sued the nation’s biggest e-cigarette maker, alleging that Juul Labs deliberately marketed and sold its flavored nicotine products to teenagers.

The lawsuit from California’s attorney general is the latest legal action against Juul, the multibillion-dollar vaping startup that has been widely blamed for helping spark the teen vaping craze.

California is the second state to sue the company, following a North Carolina lawsuit in May. Illinois, Massachusetts and several other states are also investigating the company.

Under intense pressure, the company has suspended its U.S. advertising and halted sales of all but two of its flavors, menthol and tobacco. Additionally, the company shuttered its social media accounts, tightened age verification for online sales and replaced its CEO.

San Francisco-based Juul is the best-selling e-cigarette brand in the U.S controlling roughly two-thirds of the retail market.

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRES-BLACKOUT-LEGISLATURE

PG&E boss says it wasn’t fully ready for California outages

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The head of Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. told angry California lawmakers Monday that the nation’s largest electric utility wasn’t fully prepared for the effects of its unprecedented outages last month even as it plans to shut off power to more than half a million people again this week to prevent wildfires.

Lawmakers wanted answers from Bill Johnson and executives from the state’s other two investor-owned utilities about the shutoffs last month that caused life-saving medication to spoil, businesses to lose money and communications networks to go dark.

PG&E CEO Bill Johnson blamed his company’s poor response to the blackouts affecting millions of people partly on a sense of complacency after a much smaller outage went well earlier this year.

NAVAJO COAL PLANT

Long-running coal plant on Navajo Nation stops production

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A coal-fired power plant in the Navajo Nation has shut down after operating for nearly 50 years.

The Navajo Generating Station near the northern Arizona community of Page stopped producing electricity on Monday.

The 2,250-megwatt plant was one of the largest in the U.S. West and a longstanding target of environmentalists. They argued it polluted the air and contributed to health problems in nearby communities.

The plant’s owners in 2017 decided to shutter it in favor of cheaper power produced by natural gas. The plant employed mostly Native American workers who were offered transfers to other sites in Phoenix. The coal mine that feeds the plant also closed.

CHICK-FIL-A-DONATIONS

Chick-fil-A halts donations to 3 groups against gay marriage

UNDATED (AP) — Chick-fil-A is ending donations to three groups that oppose gay marriage in an effort to halt protests and broaden its customer base.

But the move has angered some of the fast food chain’s fans.

The Atlanta-based company says starting next year, it will focus its giving on three areas: hunger, homelessness and education.

In a statement, Chick-fil-A President Tim Tassopoulos says the company — which is closed on Sundays — will still consider donations to faith-based groups. The company wouldn’t say whether it will consider an organization’s position on gay rights before donating.

UAW-FIAT CHRYSLER

Auto union now turns focus to Fiat Chrysler; strike possible

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union on Monday turned its bargaining focus to Fiat Chrysler, raising the possibility of another strike against a Detroit automaker.

Ford workers ratified their contract Friday night, while the union settled with General Motors last month after a 40-day strike by 49,000 workers that shut down the company’s U.S. production.

Ford, which has 55,000 UAW workers, mostly followed the pattern agreement set at GM. But industry analysts say the same deal will cost Fiat Chrysler a lot more money because of the makeup of its workforce. Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley said recently that automakers are in “different conditions” in terms of labor forces, hinting the company may be reluctant to follow the pattern.

METH-WE’RE ON IT-SOUTH DAKOTA

South Dakota’s governor defends ‘Meth. We’re on it’ campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota sparked online guffaws Monday by rolling out an anti-drug campaign featuring people saying, “Meth, I’m on it,” and the governor said the backlash proves the effort to raise awareness is working.

The nearly $1.4 million campaign aimed at tackling the state’s methamphetamine epidemic includes $449,000 paid to the Minneapolis-based ad agency that created the tagline. A press release for the campaign said it uses “impactful, even shocking” images of South Dakotans to try to communicate that meth should be tackled by everyone.

The images featured the words, “Meth. I’m on it.” over photos of people in cowboy hats, in a coffee shop or on a football field.

