FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares retreat on poor Japan trade data, China jitters

BEIJING (AP) — Shares retreated in Asia today after Japan reported its worst monthly decline in exports in three years, putting pressure on the economy as growth slows following a sales tax hike.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index declined 0.8% after customs data showed the country’s exports falling 9.2% in October from a year earlier, with sharp declines in shipments to China, South Korea and the U.S.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.7%. The Shanghai Composite index declined 0.5%.

Australia’s S&P ASX 200 fell 1.4% as energy and financial companies declined. India’s Sensex was an outlier, gaining 0.8%.

Shares also fell in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Yesterday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 index slipped less than 0.1% to 3,120.18 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.4% to 27,934.02. The Nasdaq climbed 0.2% to 8,570.66.

JAPAN-TRADE

Japan records trade surplus as exports, imports fall

TOKYO (AP) — Japan recorded a trade surplus of 17.3 billion yen ($159 million) in October, the first surplus in four months, as exports to the U.S. fell and oil prices slipped.

Exports to the U.S. dipped 11% in October, including autos and auto parts, marking the third straight month of declines. And imports from the U.S. fell 17%, such as agricultural products and gas fuels. Exports and imports to other regions, including Europe and China, also fell.

Overall, exports fell 9.2 percent last month from the same month the previous year, while imports declined 14.8 percent, according to the Finance Ministry’s preliminary report.

The tariff war between the U.S. and China has taken a toll across Asia, hurting manufacturers and supply chains. A dispute between Japan and South Korea over high-tech exports has added to the uncertainty.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-POWER OUTAGES

PG&E begins new mass power shutoff over fire danger

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is set to begin shutting off power today to some 375,000 people in 18 Northern and central California counties as the region faces extreme fire weather that’s lasted since October.

PG&E officials say a virtually rainless fall has left brush bone-dry and forecasts call for low humidity and winds gusting at times to 55 mph (88.5 kph), which might fling tree branches or other debris into power lines, causing sparks that could set catastrophic fires in the region.

LATINAS-WAGE GAP

US Latinas need twice the time to match white male’s income

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government figures show that on average, Latinas in the United States are paid 54 cents for every dollar that a white, non-Hispanic male makes.

That means it takes Latinas one year, 10 months and 20 days to match the yearly income of those male workers.

A coalition of non-governmental organizations is marking the Latina Women’s Equal Pay Day on Wednesday, highlighting the day on the calendar when the average Latina, working both 2018 and 2019, matches the 2018 income by white men.

The wait can be even longer for foreign-born Latina workers.

Experts and activists agree the wage gap can be narrowed by strengthening the unions, raising the minimum wage and passing equal pay laws.

But they say pursuing those goals is an uphill battle under President Donald Trump.

AMA-VAPING BAN

AMA calls for total ban on all e-cigarette, vaping products

UNDATED (AP) — The American Medical Association is calling for an immediate ban on all electronic cigarettes and vaping devices.

The group adopted the sweeping stance Tuesday at a policy-making meeting in San Diego. It aims to lobby for laws, regulations or legal action to achieve a ban, but the industry is sure to fight back.

The AMA cited the surge in teen e-cigarette use. The group also said the recent outbreak of lung illnesses linked to vaping shows how little is known about the health consequences. Most of those sickened said they vaped THC, the high-inducing ingredient in marijuana, not nicotine.

The policy singles out e-cigarette and vaping products not approved to help people quit smoking. But none have been approved yet for that use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

AMAZON-RING-DOORBALL CAMERAS

Amazon tells senator it’s considered face-scanning doorbells

BOSTON (AP) — Amazon says it has considered adding facial recognition technology to its Ring doorbell cameras.

The company is telling Congress that facial recognition is a “contemplated, but unreleased feature” of its home security cameras.

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey wrote to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in September raising privacy and civil liberty concerns about Ring’s video-sharing partnerships with hundreds of police departments around the country.

The Massachusetts Democrat also expressed alarm that Ring may be pursuing face-scanning technology that could flag certain people as suspicious.

Markey released Amazon’s latest response Tuesday.

Amazon’s initial response to Markey said Ring doesn’t currently offer facial recognition. But in a follow-up, Amazon said it frequently innovates based on customer demand and facial recognition is an increasingly common feature in cameras made by competitors such as Google.

