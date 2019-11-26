FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mixed following Wall Street tech-led rally

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed after China said its top trade envoy and other senior officials spoke by phone with U.S. negotiators. The lackluster session followed a surge on Wall Street prompted by China’s new guidelines for the protection of patents and copyrights. Theft of intellectual property has been a big sticking point in the U.S.-China trade war. Markets saw China’s latest move as an encouraging sign for negotiations on the first phase of a deal.

Still, an announcement by China’s Commerce Ministry early Tuesday that top trade negotiators from both sides spoke by phone and agreed to continue talks did not seem to spur significant gains. That might be because the vaguely worded notice did not mention specifics or indicate how much progress has been made.

Tuesday, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 advanced 0.4% to 23,373.32. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 6,787.50. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.1% to 2,121.35. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.1% to 26,954.85, while the Shanghai Composite was flat at 2,907.06.

That follows Monday’s close on Wall Street with the S&P up 0.8% to 3,133.64. The Dow climbed 0.7% to 28,066.47, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.3% to 8,632.49. All three indexes set records.

The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks rose even more, though it is still below its peak set last year. It surged 2.1%, to 1,621.90.

HONG KONG-ALIBABA

E-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares jump 7% in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares have jumped nearly 7% in their debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

By midday on Tuesday, Alibaba was trading at $24.03 per share. Its listing price was 176 Hong Kong dollars.

The company’s shares already are listed in New York, where its 2014 IPO set a record at $25 billion.

This offering of 500 million new shares raised more than $11 billion in Hong Kong’s biggest listing since 2010 — a rare boost for the city after months of political unrest.

The company’s share code, 9988, is a homonym in Chinese for “eternal prosperity.”

CHINA-US TRADE

China says trade envoys agree on phone to continue talks

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Commerce Ministry says the lead envoys in trade talks between China and the U.S. spoke on the phone and agreed to continue to work toward a preliminary agreement for resolving their tariff war. The Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a brief notice that the Chinese Vice Premier spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (LYT’-hy-zur) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin) early Tuesday Beijing time.

The official Xinhua (shihn-wah) News Agency said the two sides discussed solving issues regarding each other’s core concerns, reaching consensus on properly resolving related issues and agreeing to maintain communication on remaining issues in consultations on the Phase 1 deal.

PELOSI-TRADE

Pelosi urges administration to put trade changes in writing

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democratic lawmakers are “within range of a substantially improved” trade agreement with Canada and Mexico. But she says they need to see progress from negotiations put in writing from United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (LYT’-hy-zur) for “final review.”

Pelosi has insisted on changes to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement that will do more to protect workers and the environment and to make sure the deal’s provisions can be enforced.

President Donald Trump has harshly criticized Pelosi for moving forward with the House impeachment inquiry instead of the trade bill, claiming Monday that “she’s incapable of moving it”.

Business and farm groups supporting the new agreement have also ramped up pressure in lawmakers’ home districts, while unions are urging Pelosi to insist on changes before allowing a vote.

FEDERAL RESERVE-POWELL

Powell: Solid economy but tame inflation allows low rates

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is sketching an optimistic view of the economy but signaling that continued low inflation means higher interest rates won’t likely be necessary anytime soon. Powell says that even with unemployment near a 50-year low of 3.6%, there’s still “plenty of room” for wages to rise and for more Americans to join the workforce. He notes that annual inflation remains below the Fed’s 2% target level.

The central bank has cut its benchmark short-term rate three times this year to a range of just 1.5% to 1.75%. Powell signaled last month that the Fed will now likely remain on hold unless the economy noticeably worsens.

RUSSIA-PROBE-ERICKSON

Prosecutors want prison for South Dakota man linked to agent

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking prison time for a longtime conservative operative who was linked to a Russian agent. Paul Erickson is scheduled to appear before a federal judge today to plead guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.

The alleged crimes are unrelated to the charges against Maria Butina, who was deported in October after admitting she sought to infiltrate conservative U.S. political groups and promote Russia’s agenda. Erickson and Butina had a romantic relationship.

The money laundering charge centers on a $100,000 loan that Erickson received to develop land in North Dakota. Prosecutors said he transferred $1,000 of that money to a person listed as “M.B.” in court documents. When federal prosecutors charged Erickson with 11 counts of wire fraud and money laundering in February, he initially pleaded not guilty. Erickson has agreed to change his plea to guilty on two of the charges.

One of the investors drawn into Erickson’s real estate scheme was David Gillian, the husband of former State Department official Andrea Thompson. Before leaving the State Department in September, Thompson oversaw arms control negotiations with Russia. Gillian sent Erickson $100,000 to invest in developing homes in North Dakota in 2017. He is currently suing Erickson over the payment.

AUSTRALIA-WESTPAC RESIGNATION

Westpac Bank chief resigns over money-laundering scandal

PERTH, Australia (AP) — The chief executive of Australia’s second biggest bank plans to resign following accusations Westpac committed 23 million breaches of anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing laws.

The financial crime regulator AUSTRAC is pursuing Westpac in the Federal Court for allegedly failing to report millions of international fund transfers including payments allegedly linked to child exploitation in Southeast Asia.

The bank’s CEO, Brian Hartzer, was given 12 months’ notice and will still get his $1.83 million salary. He will forfeit unvested bonuses and is ineligible for future bonuses.

He is the third top executive from the country’s four major banks to depart in the past 18 months amid the scandal-plagued Australian banking sector.

Hartzer will be replaced by Westpac’s current CFO, Peter King, as of December 2.

HEALTH COMPANY-FRAUD CHARGES

4 health company executives accused in $1B fraud scheme

CHICAGO (AP) — Four former executives of a Chicago-based health-information company are accused in a $1 billion fraud scheme. An indictment unsealed Monday in Chicago federal court says Outcome Health billed clients for full ad campaigns when only some ads were placed.

The company allegedly falsified ad performance statements, later using them to help secure millions in loans.

Outcome Health’s main advertising clients were pharmaceutical firms. Ads often appeared on tablets kept in doctors’ waiting rooms.

FALSE THREATS-GUILTY PLEA

Man pleads guilty to making false bomb threats to schools

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say a 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty to sending false shooting and bomb threats to schools in the U.S. and Britain. The Department of Justice says Timothy Vaughn of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was a member of the Apophis Squad, a collective of hackers intent on using the internet to sow chaos.

Prosecutors say Vaughn, who used the online handle “WantedbyFeds,” entered guilty pleas to multiple counts including conspiring to make threats and possession of child pornography.

A co-defendant, 19-year-old George Duke-Cohan of Hertfordshire, United Kingdom, is currently serving a prison sentence in Britain for a hoax threat targeting an airliner.

The indictment alleged the Apophis Squad engaged in “swatting,” in which a phony report is made to trigger deployment of emergency response teams.

