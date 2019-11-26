FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks edge higher

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have edged higher on Wall Street as investors keep a close watch on the latest developments coming out of U.S.-China negotiations.

The gains follow a record-setting day for the major indexes, fueled by hopes that the world’s two largest economies are making progress toward ending their trade war.

China said that key officials spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin early Tuesday. They agreed to more talks aimed at reaching a deal. The latest bit of information comes a day after China announced new guidelines for the protection of patents and copyrights, which has been a key issue in the dispute.

Retailers made some of the more significant gains, including Best Buy, after reporting solid earnings. Technology and industrial companies also rose.

CONSUMER-CONFIDENCE

Consumer Confidence still high despite November decline

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence declined slightly for a fourth consecutive month, but it remains elevated with the holiday shopping season ramping up.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index ticked down to 125.5 in November from October’s 126.1 reading.

Consumers’ feelings about the present economic conditions also regressed slightly, but their short-term expectations for the future rose.

Bolstered by a strong labor market and rising wages, consumer confidence has been shaken somewhat by a global slowdown that’s coincided with a drawn out U.S.-China trade war that has hurt American manufacturers and increased economic uncertainty.

Consumer confidence is closely watched by economists because spending by those consumers accounts for 70% of economic activity.

NEW-HOME-SALES

New home sales slipped 0.7% in October but remain solid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of new homes dipped slightly in October compared with September but remain well above levels of a year ago, with lower mortgage rates helping spur a rebound in purchases.

The Commerce Department says sales of single-family homes slipped 0.7% last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 733,000. But that decline followed robust gains of 4.5% in September and 7% in August.

Sales of both new and existing homes have been on an upswing since summer, lifted by lower borrowing rates. Residential construction added to overall economic growth in the third quarter after a long period of declines. Most economists expect this strength to continue.

In October, sales were up in the Midwest and West but fell in the Northeast and South.

HOME PRICES

US home prices rose 2.1% from a year ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices increased modestly in September from a year ago, as roughly seven years of rising home values have hurt affordability.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 2.1% in September from a year ago, up from a 2% annual gain in August. Prices have so steadily outpaced wage growth that the market is now constrained as home values have tumbled 0.7% in San Francisco and increased just 0.8% in New York and 1.7% in Seattle.

Still, there are signs that low mortgage rates have boosted demand and prices could increase at faster pace in the months ahead as there is a shortage of listings.

Of the major metro areas, Phoenix led with annual price gains of 6%, followed by Charlotte at 4.6% and Tampa at 4.5%.

JUUL-DC-LAWSUIT

DC gov’t sues e-cigarette maker Juul over teen use

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia is joining several states in suing e-cigarette maker Juul Labs, saying the company’s online ads and promotions illegally targeted minors.

Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine announced the lawsuit Tuesday, alleging that Juul’s viral marketing contributed to the surge in underage vaping by teens in the district and across the U.S.

The move follows similar lawsuits filed by California, New York and North Carolina. Several other states are also investigating Juul, which dominates the U.S. vaping market.

Under intense pressure, Juul has suspended its U.S. advertising and halted sales of all but two of its flavors. Additionally, the company closed its social media accounts and tightened age verification for online sales.

Representatives for Juul did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.

ITALY-ALITALIA

Italian government scrambles for deal to save Alitalia

MILAN (AP) — The Italian government is scrambling for a new solution to save struggling airline Alitalia, after a plan involving an international consortium failed.

Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday they were evaluating alternatives, adding, “we do not have a market solution within reach.”

Conte said that both Delta Air Lines and the Italian state railway company remain interested, though officials have noted that Delta’s promise of 100 million euros ($110 million) is small.

Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli said there is no longer any prospect of forming a consortium, which would also have included highway group Atlantia. Germany’s Lufthansa has limited any future role to a commercial agreement.

Patuanelli added: “There have been attempts to privatize the company for 10 years, but it is of a size that the market has trouble accepting.”

GERMANY-AUDI-JOB-CUTS

German automaker Audi to cut 9,500 jobs by 2025

BERLIN (AP) — Volkswagen subsidiary Audi says it’s cutting 9,500 jobs in Germany through 2025 as part of a transformation plan to make the company “lean and sustainable.”

The Ingolstadt-based automaker said Tuesday that at the same time, it expects to add 2,000 new positions for a net job loss of 7,500 jobs.

Audi currently employs some 90,000 people around the world, including 60,000 in Germany and has been struggling to keep up with domestic rivals BMW and Daimler in recent years.

Some of its cars have also been part of the diesel emissions cheating scandal, which has centered on parent company Volkswagen.

Part of Audi’s plan includes ensuring that new electric cars will be built at its plants in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm in Germany.

