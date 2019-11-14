US presses European countries to take Islamic State fighters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is pressing European members of an anti-Islamic State coalition to take and prosecute citizens of their countries detained in Iraq and Syria.

Pompeo tells foreign ministers and senior officials from some 30 coalition members that it’s imperative to hold thousands of detained fighters from Europe and elsewhere accountable for atrocities.

He’s also urging coalition participants to increase funding for U.N. relief and reconstruction projects.

Members of the coalition are meeting Thursday.

Pompeo has dismissed concerns that the U.S. will step back from its leadership of the coalition as President Donald Trump seeks to pull troops back from the Middle East.

