US security adviser says world silent on China camps

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — President Donald Trump’s new national security adviser is criticizing what he says is silence from the rest of the world over China’s confinement of more than 1 million Muslims in reeducation camps.

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien also questioned Saturday whether the rest of the world will stand up if Beijing carries out a Tiananmen Square-style crackdown on the pro -democracy protests in Hong Kong.

O’Brien met with journalists and was interviewed by a moderator at the Halifax International Security Forum.

O’Brien’s comments come as China and the United States are locked in a trade war. Dolkun Isa, a Uighur whose mother died in one of the camps, says Trump has been silent on China’s treatment of minority Uighurs. But O’Brien says the Trump administration has spoken out on it.

