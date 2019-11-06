Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US Supreme Court rejects officer’s appeal in wife’s slaying

November 6, 2019 2:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court says it won’t consider an appeal filed by a former Ohio police officer who is seeking a new trial for the 1997 slaying of his ex-wife.

The court’s Monday decision marked the latest setback for former Akron officer Douglas Prade, who is serving life in prison. His ex-wife, Dr. Margo Prade, was shot and killed.

The Ohio Supreme Court last year upheld a court ruling overturning a judge’s decision that led to Prade’s release from prison.

That judge exonerated Prade in 2013 after experts testified that male DNA from a bite mark found on Dr. Prade’s lab coat wasn’t his.

Advertisement

Prade was sent back to prison after prosecutors successfully appealed the ruling.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Prade’s attorneys told the Akron Beacon Journal they’re considering other appeal options and continue to believe in Prade’s innocence.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit