FORT LEE, Va. (AP) — A U.S. Army base in Virginia known for its culinary training and competitions served up more than 17,000 pounds (7,711 kilograms) of food this Thanksgiving.

The Progress-Index reports Fort Lee’s public affairs office released data on how much food was expected to be presented in its dining facilities on Thursday. Some 10,000 soldiers and other personnel were expected to consume more than 8½ tons (7.2 metric tons) of meat, seafood and poultry.

There also were side dishes, fruits and desserts.

On average, Fort Lee supports more than 90,000 solders, retirees, veterans, family members and civilian personnel throughout the year. The newspaper says its economic impact on the area is an estimated $2.4 billion.

