Virginia officials consider gun sanctuary designation

November 19, 2019 6:23 pm
 
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — Supervisors in a Virginia county are considering a proposal to declare it a Second Amendment sanctuary.

The Danville Register & Bee reports the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors was scheduled to vote on Tuesday on whether or not to approve a proposed resolution. The move is sparked by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed gun-regulation bills in a Democrat-controlled General Assembly.

Supervisor Ronald Scearce proposed the resolution, and he said county leadership wants to show its stance in supporting the right to bear arms.

The resolution is not legally binding, but expresses the county’s intent that its public funds not be used to restrict Second Amendment rights.

Charlotte, Campbell and Carroll counties already have passed resolutions to become Second Amendment sanctuaries, while several other locations will consider it during upcoming meetings.

Information from: Danville Register & Bee, http://www.registerbee.com

