The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Virginia Republican announces congressional run

November 13, 2019 4:36 am
 
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Navy veteran has announced plans to seek the Republican nomination one of the most deeply split congressional districts in the country.

Ben Loyola announced Monday that he’s seeking the GOP nomination in a Hampton Roads-area district currently held by Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria.

Loyola said in a statement that he isn’t going to “sit around while Democrats try to destroy America” by emulating socialist countries. Two other Republicans, Jarome Bell and Andy Baan, have previously filed paperwork to run for the nomination.

Like Luria, Loyola is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and a former naval officer.

He has previously run unsuccessfully for a GOP congressional nomination and a state Senate seat.

