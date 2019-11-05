Listen Live Sports

Virginia voters cast ballots in marquee legislative contest

November 5, 2019 12:22 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginians are deciding which party should control the statehouse in a widely watched contest that will test how voters feel about President Donald Trump and his possible impeachment.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday in what’s become a marquee warm up for the 2020 election cycle.

One of only four states having legislative elections this year, Virginia is the only one with control of the statehouse up for grabs.

Republicans currently have a slim majority in both the state House and Senate.

Democrats are hoping to take total control of the statehouse and Executive Mansion for the first time in more than two decades.

