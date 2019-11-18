Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Weary Democratic voters balk at new presidential candidates

November 18, 2019 1:33 am
 
< a min read
      

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The number of Democrats running for president is growing as Election Day approaches. And on the ground in the states that matter most this primary season, voters have a clear message: Stop.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick launched a surprise bid last week and New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg may do the same in the coming days.

The late entries, less than 80 days before voting begins, have exposed a fresh divide in the Democratic Party.

On one side are anxious establishment leaders who are concerned about the direction of the race and welcome new candidates. On the other are voters and local officials across early voting states who are satisfied with their existing options.

Advertisement

The satisfied voters are yelling the loudest, but the fresh faces are not giving in.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted