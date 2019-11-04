Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
White House announces new sanctions on Iran

November 4, 2019 12:35 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is sanctioning members of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s inner circle.

Separately, the administration is issuing an up to $20 million reward for information about missing former FBI agent Robert Levinson. He disappeared in Iran in 2007 but the Iranian government has never acknowledged arresting him.

Senior administration officials announced the new steps against Iran on Monday as the country marks the anniversary of the U.S. Embassy takeover 40 years ago. The officials spoke only on condition of anonymity according to White House policy.

Also Monday, Iran said it was doubling the number of advanced centrifuges it operations, further trimming the time experts estimate Tehran needs to have enough material to build a nuclear weapon.

