Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

White House lawyer expected to defy impeachment subpoena

November 4, 2019 8:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The lead lawyer for the National Security Council is expected to defy a subpoena to appear before House impeachment investigators, following President Donald Trump’s orders not to cooperate with the probe.

John Eisenberg is one of four White House witnesses scheduled for depositions Monday. None of the four is expected to appear, according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss the confidential interviews.

Eisenberg was instrumental in discussions about how to handle a White House memo recounting the Trump phone call with Ukraine that is central to the impeachment inquiry.

The other witnesses scheduled to testify on Monday are White House aide Robert Blair, National Security Council aide Michael Ellis and Office of Management and Budget aide Brian McCormack. All four have been subpoenaed.

Advertisement

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 GTC DC 2019
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Lady greets military families at military appreciation event

Today in History

Barack Obama elected as America’s first black president