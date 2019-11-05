Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Yemen’s government, separatists sign deal to stop infighting

November 5, 2019 10:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CAIRO (AP) — Yemen’s internationally recognized government has signed a power-sharing deal with Yemeni separatists that are backed by the United Arab Emirates.

The deal aims to halt months of infighting between the two groups. They are both part of the Saudi Arabia-led coalition that is fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebel group.

Saudi Arabia’s state TV broadcast Tuesday’s signing ceremony in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. That’s where Yemen’s president, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, has been in exile since 2014, when the Houthis took control of the Yemeni capital.

The deal envisages a new Cabinet and allows for President Hadi to return to the temporary capital in Aden.

Advertisement

A copy of the deal obtained by The Associated Press shows the separatists agreed to disband their militias, which would be integrated into Hadi’s forces.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term