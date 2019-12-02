Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

2 former special forces soldiers run for GOP nomination

December 2, 2019 10:10 am
 
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two former special forces soldiers in Virginia are competing against each other for the Republican nomination in a deeply split congressional district.

Nick Freitas, a former Army Green Beret, announced Monday he’s running to be the GOP nomination in a Richmond-area district currently held by freshman Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

Freitas recently mounted a successful reelection campaign for his state House of Delegates seat after he failed to get on the ballot because he did not submit campaign paperwork on time.

John McGuire, a former Navy SEAL who is also a member of the state House, announced his congressional bid last month.

Advertisement

Both men have criticized Spanberger, a former CIA officer, for backing the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

The district was reliably Republican until Trump’s election.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|4 The Video Show (Government Video Expo...
12|4 6th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard helps shovel snow after storm

Today in History

1945: Navy air squadron disappears in Bermuda Triangle