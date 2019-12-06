6 Indian soldiers killed as they fire at each other

PATNA, India (AP) — A government official says six Indian paramilitary soldiers have died after firing at each other in a camp in central India.

State administrator Dinesh Kumar Nag says the incident occurred on Wednesday in Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh state. The cause of the fight among the soldiers is not immediately known.

The Press Trust of India news agency says one soldier of the Indo-Tibetan Border Force fired at some of his colleagues. He was among those killed.

PTI says another three soldiers with injuries have been hospitalized.

Narayanpur is 225 kilometers (140 miles) south of Raipur, the state capital.

