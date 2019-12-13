Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Afghan official: 11 die in road accident in eastern province

December 13, 2019 2:18 am
 
< a min read
      

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Eleven people died when a truck crashed into a minivan on a highway in eastern Afghanistan, a police official said Friday.

Laghman police chief Salim Almas said the truck driver apparently lost control of his vehicle, a 40-foot trailer truck. The accident took place on Thursday on a highway linking the capital, Kabul, with eastern Nangarhar province.

The 11 dead were all from the the minivan, 10 passengers, including women and children, and the driver. The truck driver survived.

Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan, where roads are often in poor condition, mostly unpaved, and drivers are careless. Traffic laws are rarely enforced.

Advertisement

In another accident, 10 people were injured in a car pileup on Friday in northern Baghlan province. Wais Samimi, the provincial police chief, says careless driving on a frozen road caused the accident.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein