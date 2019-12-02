Listen Live Sports

Alabama sheriff remembered as dedicated peace officer

December 2, 2019 2:14 pm
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A slain Alabama sheriff is being remembered as a dedicated peace officer who loved serving the people of his county.

More than 2,000 mourners filled an auditorium Monday for funeral services for Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams. Williams was shot and killed Nov. 23 at a gas station.

Sometimes known as “Big John” for his towering frame, speakers described the 62-year-old sheriff as a selfless law enforcement officer who showed respect to everyone.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said Williams “was going to do everything in his power to help you.”

Taylor said when a call for law enforcement assistance came in that night, Williams took it himself like he had “thousands of times.”

U.S. Sen. Doug Jones said Williams was keeping the peace in Lowndes County “until his last breath.”

