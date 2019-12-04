Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Armenia’s ex-president accused of embezzlement

December 4, 2019 1:47 pm
 
< a min read
      

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s state investigative agency has accused the nation’s former president of embezzlement — charges he dismisses as political.

The Special Investigation Service said Wednesday that Serzh Sargsyan, Armenia’s president for a decade from 2008, is suspected of involvement in the embezzlement of over $1 million of state funds allocated to provide subsidized fuel to farmers.

The investigators requested Sargsyan not to leave the Armenian capital pending the probe. Under Armenian law, he faces up to eight years in prison if convicted.

Sargsyan has rejected the accusations as a political vendetta, according to a statement released by his office.

Advertisement

Sargsyan shifted into the prime minister’s seat in 2018 after two terms as president but was forced out weeks later by protesters led by Nikol Pashinian, who later replaced him.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified