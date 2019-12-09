Listen Live Sports

ArQule and Fate Therapeutics soar; Sanofi and Diplomat fall

December 9, 2019 4:34 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Sanofi, down 73 cents to $45.30

The drug developer is buying biotechnology firm Synthorx, which focuses on potential cancer treatments, for $2.5 billion.

ArQule Inc., up $10.04 to $19.70

The biotechnology company is being bought by Merck & Co. for about $2.7 billion.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., down $8.23 to $133.81

The maker of flavors and fragrances is a potential buyer for DuPont’s nutrition business, according to Bloomberg News.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., up $1.33 to $61.28

The pharmaceutical company issued an upbeat update on the early development of a potential cancer treatment.

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc., down $1.90 to $3.91

The specialty pharmacy is being bought by UnitedHealth Group’s OptumRx unit for about $300 million.

Fate Therapeutics Inc., up $5.65 to $19.32

The biotechnology company said early development of a potential stem-cell based cancer treatment is going well.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., up $5.60 to $63.49

The regional bank operator is buying Independent Bank Group in a stock deal that will expand its footprint in Texas.

Antero Midstream Corp., up 65 cents to $5.14

The company is buying back $100 million in stock from Antero Resources Corp. and will cut expenses in 2020.

