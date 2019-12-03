Listen Live Sports

Authorities ID man in slaying who was killed fleeing police

December 3, 2019 3:49 am
 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of a man killed by police officers investigating a fatal shooting.

Daytona Beach police Chief Craig Capri tells reporters that 21-year-old Jerric Harris died Monday. He says Harris and 21-year-old Jamauri Burks argued that morning and Burks returned home. The nature of the argument is unclear. Neither man had a criminal history.

Capri says Harris then confronted and shot Burks, hitting him in the neck and torso. A bystander called 911 and Burks was taken to a hospital where he died. Capri says Harris was watching officers investigate the scene but was then pointed out by a witness and fled. He says that’s when Harris opened fire on pursuing officers, who shot him several times.

The officers are now on paid leave, per department policy.

