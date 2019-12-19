Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Authorities: Officer in Tennessee fatally shot person

December 19, 2019 12:13 pm
 
< a min read
      

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (AP) — A law enforcement officer in Tennessee fatally shot a person Thursday morning, authorities said.

The shooting involved the Smith County Sheriff’s Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted. Smith County is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Nashville.

Details of what led to the shooting weren’t immediately released, but no law enforcement officers were injured, the bureau said.

Agents were gathering information and evidence, and the bureau said more information would be released later in the day.

Advertisement

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USCGC Bertholf conducts counter-drug operations

Today in History

1957: American music icon Elvis Presley is drafted