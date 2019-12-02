Bald eagle smashes window at Virginia tax office, flies off

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A bald eagle has made an unexpected appearance at a Virginia tax preparation office, slamming into a window and then apparently flying off without serious injuries.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the mature bald eagle struck a window Monday at an H&R Block office in Norfolk, leaving a hole nearly three feet (one meter wide) and scattering glass shards over the office floor.

Harry Patterson Jr., who runs a neighboring insurance office, says he was on the phone when he saw what he thought looked like a stuffed animal. Patterson says the office is closed until tax season.

A spokesman for H&R Block acknowledged the incident.

Wildlife rehabilitator Rochelle Stewart says she arrived too late to help the bird.

