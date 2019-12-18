Listen Live Sports

BCA: 8 Minneapolis officers fired guns in fatal shooting

December 18, 2019 7:30 pm
 
Eight Minneapolis police officers fired their guns during an officer-involved shooting that killed a man outside a home, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Wednesday.

The BCA identified the officers who fired their guns, along with a ninth officer who discharged what they characterized as“less lethal munitions.” The officers have been with the Minneapolis Police Department from five to 15 years.

Officers were called early Sunday to north Minneapolis about a man carrying a knife and shooting a gun inside of the home. The man who died is identified as 52-year-old Chiasher Fong Vue. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers contacted Vue by phone and, speaking through an interpreter, tried to convince him to leave the home, the BCA said. Vue appeared briefly at the front door, went back inside and returned to the doorway with a rifle, the agency said. He raised the rifle and began shooting; officers returned fire, striking him, according to the BCA.

No officers were hurt. Vue was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Portions of the incident were captured on the officers’ body cameras. Authorities recovered a rifle from where Vue was shot.

The BCA continues to investigate at the request of the Minneapolis Police Department.

