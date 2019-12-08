Listen Live Sports

Bedford High senior wins district’s app challenge

December 8, 2019 11:32 am
 
BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — A Bedford High School senior has designed an award-winning app for a congressional contest designed to encourage interest in computer science.

Daniel Ethridge won the 2019 Congressional App Challenge for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas said Friday. His app, called Now-Do, is a task management tool that allows users to sort tasks and reminders by time and location. For example, a grocery list could be set to pop up when you get to the store.

“I was inspired to make this app after being burned by countless to-do apps that simply did not work for me,” Ethridge said. “So, I took upon this challenge to do something I haven’t done before – to design, prototype, and finalize a real-world, fully functional app from scratch in less than a week.”

Winners from each congressional district will be invited to an annual event in Washington called #HouseOfCode.

