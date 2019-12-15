Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

China delays tariffs on US autos, other goods in trade deal

December 15, 2019 3:56 am
 
< a min read
      

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government says it will postpone planned punitive tariffs on U.S.-made automobiles and other goods following an interim trade deal with Washington.

Sunday’s announcement came after Washington agreed to postpone a planned tariff hike on $160 billion of Chinese goods and to cut in half penalties that already were imposed.

“China hopes to work with the United States on the basis of equality and mutual respect to properly address each other’s core concerns and promote the stable development of Chinese-U.S. economic and trade relations,” said a Cabinet statement.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said that under Friday’s agreement, China committed to buy $40 billion of American farm products over the next two years. He said China also promised to end its long-standing practice of pressuring companies to hand over their technology as a condition of market access.

Advertisement

Beijing had planned to impose 25% duties on American-made autos on Sunday, which would have raised the total charge to 40%. Hardest hit were Germany’s BMW AG and Daimler AG’s Mercedes unit, which ship U.S.-made SUVs and other cars to China.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Other goods were targeted for 10% and 5% penalties.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 UiPath's Advanced Academy Live
12|19 Health Resources and Services...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

JCS chairman visits Luxembourg American Cemetery & Memorial

Today in History

Slavery abolished in the US with adoption of 13th amendment