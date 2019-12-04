Consultant to review downtown Richmond redevelopment plan

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond’s city council has chosen a consulting firm to review a major downtown redevelopment initiative.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Chicago-based C.H. Johnson Consulting will vet the Navy Hill proposal, which includes plans for a high-rise hotel, apartments, commercial space and new arena. The newspaper cited an award notice published last week by the Richmond Department of Procurement Services.

That department didn’t respond to questions Tuesday about the deal. The city council has set aside $190,000 for the effort.

Stoney’s administration has spent months negotiating the proposal with a private development group led by Dominion Energy CEO Tom Farrell.

Advertisement

The administration says the project has the potential to reshape Richmond. Critics have questioned those big promises, as well as the project’s financing arrangement.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.