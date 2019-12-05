Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Correction: Climate Talks-Goodbye US? story

December 5, 2019 5:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story Dec. 4, 2019, about the Trump administration’s role in the Madrid climate conference, The Associated Press erroneously reported the date and sponsorship of a poll on public attitudes toward the Paris climate agreement. The poll was conducted in June 2017 by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, not in August 2017 by the AP-NORC Center and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified