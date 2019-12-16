Customs and Border Protection trainee fatally shot at bar

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — A man who was fatally shot outside a bar in coastal Georgia has been identified as a U.S. Customs and Border Protection trainee who had gotten into a shoving match with another man.

The two men got into an argument inside a bar in St. Simons Island early Sunday morning, Glynn County police public information officer Brandon Kondo said in a release.

The fight escalated outside, where police say Calvin Jenkins, 27, got a gun from his car and fired several shots. The victim was shot twice and later pronounced dead at a hospital in Brunswick, Kondo said.

Wolf Valmond, 37, has been identified as the victim, news outlets reported, citing a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Valmond joined the agency last month, was assigned to the Baltimore Field Office and was in Georgia for training, said Rob Brisley, a spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security, which is over the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and our thoughts are with Valmond’s family, friends and fellow classmates during this difficult time,” Brisley said in the statement.

Valmond had also served with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office and Norfolk Police Department, according to a Facebook post by Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron.

Jenkins has been arrested and charged with murder, according to police. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.

