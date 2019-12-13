Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Cyberattack, ransomware hobbles New Orleans city government

December 13, 2019 6:59 pm
 
2 min read
      

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ransomware was detected after a suspected cyberattack prompted a shutdown of city government computers in New Orleans on Friday, officials said.

The city had not received any ransom demands as of Friday afternoon, however, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said at a news conference. City officials said the shutdown was done out o f “an abundance of caution.”

Cantrell said city employees were ordered to shut down computers around 11 a.m. — an order that rang out through th e speakers of a public address system in City Hall. City officials said suspicious activity was noticed as early as 5 a.m. They didn’t go into detail but said the activity included “phishing” emails designed to obtain passwords.

As of Friday afternoon, there was no indication that any city employee had provided passwords or other information that might have inadvertently led to a breach, said City IT director Kim LaGrue.

Advertisement

Officials said they couldn’t say when computers would be back online or whether any important files were compromised. They stressed that city financial records are backed up through a cloud-based system, and said all city emergency services were operating with telephones and radios.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

State officials are investigating along with the FBI and Secret Service, Cantrell said.

The hurricane-vulnerable city is prepared for the loss of internet, said the city’s homeland security director, Collin Arnold.

“We will go back to marker boards. We will go back to paper,” he said.

The governor’s office said in an email that the Louisiana National Guard and state police were helping the city gauge the effects of the suspected attack, the second in a matter of days. Last week, a suspected cyberattack was reported in the city of Pensacola, Florida. City officials there confirmed Friday that hackers had tried to extort the city for money, but they have not said whether they planned to pay.

Last month, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicle operations was hobbled by a cyberattack.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Technology News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

120th Army-Navy football game

Today in History

2000: First African-American secretary of state nominated