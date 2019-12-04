Listen Live Sports

DC Council moves to expel member over ethics violations

December 4, 2019 4:08 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington, D.C., Council want to expel a member over ethics violations.

News outlets report an ad hoc committee made of 12 of the 13 council members voted Tuesday to recommend Jack Evans’ expulsion. The 13th member, Evans, was absent. He had been invited to speak on his behalf and call any witnesses.

The Washington Post reports this is the first time the council has moved to eject a member. The push for Evans’ ousting comes after a third-party investigation determined he used his office to benefit private clients.

Chairman Phil Mendelson says extreme circumstances are required for the Council to intervene, noting that Evans’ conduct has shattered the public’s trust.

He says the full council will receive the committee report this month and an expulsion vote will follow.

