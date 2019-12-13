Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Democratic presidential candidates to attend schools forum

December 13, 2019 12:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

PITTSBURGH (AP) — At least eight Democratic presidential candidates plan to participate in a forum Saturday in Pittsburgh to answer questions about their plans for public schools.

The committed candidates are Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren, organizers of the Public Education Forum 2020 said.

Organizers include labor unions, the NAACP and organizations that describe themselves as advocating for progressive values, better schools and low-income children.

Topics will include school investment, student services, special education, student debt and teaching conditions, as well as education equity and justice issues facing students and public schools, organizers said.

Advertisement

The event is at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Organizers expect more than 1,000 people to attend, although it is not open to the public.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein