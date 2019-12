WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published on December 10, 2019, about a new North American trade pact, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the U.S.-Mexico-Canada regional trade bloc does $1.4 billion worth cross-border business a year. That trade pact does $1.4 trillion worth cross-border business annually.

