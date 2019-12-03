Listen Live Sports

Dominica protesters block airport roads in election fight

December 3, 2019 9:40 am
 
ROSEAU, Dominica (AP) — Protesters trying to cancel national elections have blocked roads leading to the main airport on the eastern Caribbean island of Dominica.

Supporters of the opposition United Workers’ Party set up burning roadblocks on the two main roads leading to Douglas-Charles Airport, forcing the cancellation of at least one flight Tuesday morning. Passengers for other flights were forced to walk more than a mile to the airport, dragging their luggage through the street.

The opposition says the country’s loose electoral rules allow the possibility of fraud in the Dec. 6 elections and have sued to stop them. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says he plans for elections to proceed.

A judge is expected to rule on the case Tuesday.

