Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

EU to hold donors’ meeting for Albania quake reconstruction

December 14, 2019 11:29 am
 
< a min read
      

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The European Commission said Saturday that member states have agreed to hold a donors’ conference in January in Albania to help the Balkan country rebuild after an earthquake killed 51 people last month.

The commission’s president, Ursula von der Leyen, offered the bloc’s commitment to the “long period of reconstruction.”

The 6.4-magnitude quake left more than 13,000 people homeless and damaged more than 14,000 buildings. Scores of structural engineers are determining which buildings can still be inhabited.

Albania has asked for international financial assistance for reconstruction that it has pledged to complete by the end of 2020. The government has set aside 13 billion leks ($117 million) for the work.

Advertisement

Also Saturday, prosecutors and police in the hard-hit city of Durres said they had detained nine people on suspicion of illegal construction and abuse of office. Poor construction is believed to be the reason why collapsing buildings killed 23 people in the city.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

120th Army-Navy football game

Today in History

2000: First African-American secretary of state nominated