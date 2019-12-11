Listen Live Sports

Experts quit police probe in blow to Hong Kong government

December 11, 2019 4:33 am
 
HONG KONG (AP) — Foreign experts recruited to add legitimacy to Hong Kong’s police watchdog quit Wednesday, saying the agency lacks teeth.

The expert panel’s decision to stand aside is likely to increase pressure on the territory’s government for an independent probe of police behavior during six months of pro-democracy protests.

Critics of the police watchdog had previously argued that the agency lacks independence and powers to credibly investigate policing of the protests.

The panel of international experts that the agency turned to in September for experience and advice ended up drawing a similar conclusion.

In a statement announcing their decision to quit, the experts from Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand said the watchdog suffers from “a crucial shortfall” in its “powers, capacity and independent investigative capability.”

Policing of the protests has led to a breakdown in public trust in the once highly respected 30,000-strong police force.

Since the protests started in June, officers have fired 26,000 tear-gas and rubber-baton rounds at demonstrators, arrested more than 6,000 people and faced broad condemnation for perceived abuses.

