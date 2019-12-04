Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Former Indian finance minister Chidambaram granted bail

December 4, 2019 10:29 am
 
1 min read
      

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of a key opposition Congress party leader on bail in a case involving alleged bribery and money laundering benefitting his son’s company.

Palaniappan Chidambaram, a former finance minister, has denied the allegations and accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of pursuing a political vendetta.

His attorney said the court ordered Chidambaram’s release on 200,000 rupees ($2,850) bail.

A large number of Congress party supporters greeted Chidambaram as he left New Delhi’s Tihar prison on Wednesday night after spending 106 days there.

Advertisement

“We are with you,” they shouted.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

The court ordered Chidambaram not to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence ahead of his trial, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

The judges also ordered Chidambaram not to leave the country without permission or make public statements about the case, PTI said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation accuses him of illegally obtaining 3 billion rupees ($43 million) from a Mauritius-based firm for his son’s company while he was finance minister in 2006.

Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party came to power after defeating a Congress party government in 2014.

Several senior Congress party politicians and high-ranking government officials faced bribery charges after New Delhi hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

For years, anti-corruption campaigners have said the party in power in India uses the top investigating agency to cover up wrongdoing and target political opponents.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified