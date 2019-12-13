Listen Live Sports

Gang of gunmen on motorcycles kill head of Honduran prison

December 13, 2019 8:59 pm
 
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — A gang of gunmen on motorcycles on Friday killed Pedro Ildefonso Armas, the director of Honduras’maximum security prison.

The prison run by Armas was where a key witness against the president’s brother was killed in October.

Armas was seen on a video in October talking to inmate Nery López Sanabria before a masked man opened a door and allowed a gang of prisoners to shoot and stab López Sanabria.

Notebooks belonging to López Sanabria were used in a U.S. drug trafficking trial as evidence to convict ex-congressman Antonio “Tony” Hernández, who is the younger brother of President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

López Sanabria was a former associate of Antonio Hernadez and was also known as Magdaleno Meza Fúnez. His lawyer, Carlos Chajtur, blamed the Honduran government for his death.

