Georgia GOP Rep Tom Graves to retire

December 5, 2019 12:23 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia Republican Rep. Tom Graves says he’ll retire after his current term in Congress, joining a larger-than-typical group of lawmakers taking their leave from an increasingly partisan and unproductive Washington.

The six-term congressman is the 21st House Republican to announce his retirement, telling his constitutents in conservative northwest Georgia that he’s entering a new season in life and wants to spend time with his soon-to-retire wife Julie and adult children.

Graves, 49, has been a GOP loyalist throughout his tenure, easily winning a special election in 2010 and never facing a threat since in his strongly Republican district. He is a senior member of the powerful Appropriations Committee and is the top Republican on a panel established by majority Democrats to reform the operations of Congress.

