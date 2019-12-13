Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Having approved trade accord, Mexico expects US to do same

December 13, 2019 10:36 am
 
< a min read
      

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday he expects the U.S. Congress to approve the new regional trade agreement with his country and Canada by Dec. 20.

“It appears there is agreement between Republicans and Democrats,” López Obrador said.

Mexico’s Senate approved modifications to the agreement Thursday evening by a vote of 107-1. The changes were intended to convince U.S. Democratic lawmakers to drop their opposition.

López Obrador said he expected Canada to approve the deal replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement early next year. The new agreement provides greater labor protections and López Obrador said it should lead to more foreign investment in Mexico.

Advertisement

“It’s going to help the economy’s growth a lot,” the president said.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein