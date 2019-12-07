Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Hospital identifies man who survived Pearl Harbor shooting

December 7, 2019 5:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

HONOLULU (AP) — A hospital has identified the man who was wounded in Wednesday’s shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

Roger Nakamine, 36, is a Department of Defense employee who was working as an apprentice at the shipyard when a sailor opened fire, the Queen’s Medical Center said in a statement.

Gabriel Romero, 22, shot and killed two people — and wounded Nakamine — with his service weapon before taking his own life.

Romero, who was from Texas and enlisted in the Navy two years ago, was dead when authorities responded to the shooting.

Advertisement

He was armed for his job providing security for the fast attack submarine USS Columbia, which is at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for maintenance, officials said.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

“My family and I would like to express our gratitude to the first responders and the expert medical staff at Queen’s, as well as to all the friends and extended ohana who have been reaching out to offer their support physically, emotionally and spiritually,” Nakamine said in the statement.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia