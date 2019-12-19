Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

December 19, 2019 5:28 pm
 
Stocks closed at more record highs on Wall Street, extending the market’s gains for the week.

The gains follow encouraging earnings reports from several big companies. Stocks, bonds, gold and a gauge measuring fear among traders made only modest moves Thursday, the first day of trading after President Donald Trump’s impeachment by the House of Representatives.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 14.23 points, or 0.4%, to 3,205.37, a record.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 137.68 points, or 0.5%, to 28,376.96, a record.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 59.48 points, or 0.7%, to 8,887.22, a record.

The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks picked up 5.36 points, or 0.3%, to 1,667.09.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 36.57 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 241.58 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 152.34 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 29.12 points, or 1.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 698.52 points, or 27.9%.

The Dow is up 5,049.50 points, or 21.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,251.94 points, or 33.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 318.53 points, or 23.6%.

