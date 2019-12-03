Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Italian government approves new loan to keep Alitalia flying

December 3, 2019 8:58 am
 
< a min read
      

MILAN (AP) — The Italian government has approved new funding for struggling airline Alitalia to keep it operational until new investors can be found.

The government late Monday approved a bridge loan of 400 million euros ($442 million), an injection made necessary after the state railway failed to pull together a consortium of new investors.

The government also extended until May 31 a deadline for a new solution to save the airline, which has been struggling to survive against low cost competition on short-range routes and an inadequate long-range network.

Italy received approval from the European Union for the new loan, which follows previous government credit of 900 million euros. Both must be repaid or be considered unfair state subsidies.

Advertisement

Alitalia unions have called a 24-hour strike for Dec. 13 to protest the uncertainty.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified