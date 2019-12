JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — In a story Dec. 11, 2019, about a shooting in Jersey City, The Associated Press erroneously reported in some versions that one of the victims, Douglas Miguel Rodriguez, was the owner of the grocery store where the attack took place. He was a store employee.

