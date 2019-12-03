Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Kansas City police say detective fatally shot man, gun found

December 3, 2019 6:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say a detective shot and killed a man at a home on the city’s east side.

Spokesman Tim Hernandez said Tuesday’s confrontation began after officers were investigating a disturbance between two vehicles. When a police helicopter tracked one of the vehicles to a home, a detective approached a man sitting inside a vehicle and eventually shot him. Hernandez said the detective was “put in position where he had to discharge his firearm” but he did not provide further details.

He said the man’s hand was hanging out of the car and a handgun was found on the ground in that area.

No officers were injured.

Advertisement

The second vehicle involved in the initial disturbance was stopped at another location. Police say everyone involved is in custody.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified