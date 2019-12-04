Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Lebanese central bank slashes interest rates amid crisis

December 4, 2019 7:39 am
 
< a min read
      

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s central bank says it’s dramatically lowering interest rates on dollar and Lebanese pound deposits and loans as part of measures to deal with a burgeoning economic crisis.

Wednesday’s decision comes as Lebanon, the world’s third most indebted country, faces an unprecedented economic and political crisis amid nearly 50 days of nationwide protests.

A notice from the Banque de Liban says it slashed interest rates on dollar deposits to 5%, down from as high as 14%.

Banks had closed for nearly two weeks at the start of protests in mid-October. There was a run on the banks after they reopened and the local currency lost nearly 40% of its value. The government then resigned on Oct. 29 and a new one has yet to be named.

Advertisement

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified